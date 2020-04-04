Oomens, Frederick Walter

PLATTEVILLE -Frederick Walter Oomens, 81, of Platteville, Wis., died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

A memorial mass and celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Frederick W. Oomens. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

