Onsager, Robert William

VERONA - Robert William Onsager, age 87, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Heartland Country Village, Black Earth. He was born on July 31, 1932, in Mauston, the son of John and Emma (Webster) Onsager.
He married Vera Mae Goodyear on May 5, 1955, in Sauk City, and served in the airborne division as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Robert worked as a carpenter for J.H Findorff & Son before owning his own business. He enjoyed carpentry, playing his accordion and owning his own farmette. Robert was an avid hunter and was known to work hard and play harder.
Robert is survived by five children, John (Teresa) Onsager, Debra (Raymond) Gilden, Kim Mitchell, Eugene "Scott" (Kelly) Onsager and Renee (Jim) Sorg; 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Smith; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Randy Onsager; son-in-law, Robert Mitchell; four sisters, Virgina Hilts, Wyva Vanduesan, Frieda Forbes and Millie Keteboeter; and brother, Lynn Onsager.
A celebration of life will be held at DEER CREEK CONSERVATION CLUB, 8475 Miller Rd., Verona from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Memorials may be made to Robert's family to be designated at a later date.