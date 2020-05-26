Onken, Christopher K.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Christopher K. Onken, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on May 20, 2020. Chris moved to Scottsdale from Madison, Wis., where he graduated from Edgewood High School. While at Edgewood, Christopher played football and enjoyed his years on the wrestling team.

Chris was a proud U.S. Marine and enjoyed a career in the hospitality industry. He also had a special interest in sports, and followed closely both the Badgers and Packers.

Chris is survived by his mother, Debra; his father, Greg; his brother, Andy Onken (partner Mikala and children Elsie, June, and stepson Jace); his sister, Rhiannon Spetrini (husband Dan and children Preslee, Julian, and Cohen); his grandfather, Bud Onken; the Kevin Rachford family; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with his cousin and close friend, Dean Onken. Chris was preceded in death by older brother, Kelly; grandparents, Bob and Mary Manning; and grandmother, Sherry Onken.

All of those that knew Chris, will miss him. All of those that miss him, will be better for knowing him. Christopher, you’re free now, and the heavens are yours. Donations in memory of Chris can be made to his favorite charity Toys For Tots.

