O'Neil, Patrick H.

JANESVILLE - Patrick H O'Neil was born on Feb. 12, 1942 in Janesville, Wis. to James and Anna (O'Neil) O'Neil. Pat was raised in Middleton and attended St Bernard's Catholic School. As a teenager, Pat worked as a farm hand milking cows. He went on to work for the Waunakee Canning Company and later on as a truck driver for Leo Herbrand. Pat was a member of Teamsters Local 171. He spent several years with Struck & Irwin paving roads.

In July 1982, Pat met Connie Gangstad-DeSantis and that August took a trip to the Sturgis rally camping at Hill City, S.D. They rarely parted after that and were married on Feb. 12,1988, When Pat married Connie he gained a son, Eric. Later, Eric would give him the granddaughters he would love and cherish. He took them for many gator rides in the woods and to the Petenwell Dam for ice cream and eagle watching. They especially loved going to the Necedah Wildlife Refuge and affectionately called him Grandpa Gator.