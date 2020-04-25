O'Neil, Patrick H.

JANESVILLE - Patrick H O'Neil was born on Feb. 12, 1942 in Janesville, Wis. to James and Anna (O'Neil) O'Neil. Pat was raised in Middleton and attended St Bernard's Catholic School. As a teenager, Pat worked as a farm hand milking cows. He went on to work for the Waunakee Canning Company and later on as a truck driver for Leo Herbrand. Pat was a member of Teamsters Local 171. He spent several years with Struck & Irwin paving roads.
In July 1982, Pat met Connie Gangstad-DeSantis and that August took a trip to the Sturgis rally camping at Hill City, S.D. They rarely parted after that and were married on Feb. 12,1988, When Pat married Connie he gained a son, Eric. Later, Eric would give him the granddaughters he would love and cherish. He took them for many gator rides in the woods and to the Petenwell Dam for ice cream and eagle watching. They especially loved going to the Necedah Wildlife Refuge and affectionately called him Grandpa Gator.
In 1987, Pat bought his own dump truck and leased to Tricor Transit as an Owner Operator. In 1990, he proudly purchased his first brand new Mack quad axle. After 20 great years with Tricor, his disease of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and the loss of balance forced him to retire at age 63. Pat and Connie then moved to their weekend retreat in Necedah, Wis. Pat kept busy cutting wood for his home heating. He mowed lawns and plowed snow for several of his weekend neighbors. Pat was always available to help with whatever else was needed including drinking beer! He could be seen daily patrolling the neighborhood in his John Deere Gator with his dog Shep running along beside him. One dear friend even gave him a "Security" hat and pronounced him Sheriff of 14th Ave.
Pat loved camping, the Green Bay Packers, Ford, John Deere and Mack, but his greatest love was his Harley Davidson. As a Charter member of the CC Riders motorcycle club, Pat enjoyed Pizza runs, Poker runs, picnics and parties with his brothers and their families. Pat will be joining the many brothers that have gone before him and will have another party then. A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at the C.C Riders Clubhouse at a later date.
Pat is survived by his wife, Connie; stepson, Eric (Angela) Gangsta;, granddaughters, Tova and Keelan Gangstad; sister, Sharon(Tom) Brothen, nieces and nephew.
Pat was able to pass on in the comfort of his home with Connie by his side. His favorite song Amazing Grace was playing. Pat will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was one of a kind.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hydrocephalus Association Development Office, 4340 East West Highway #905, Bethesda, Md. 20814-4447
