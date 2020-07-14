Omdahl, Dorothy (Manson)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Dorothy (Manson) Omdahl passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on Feb. 27, 1926 to the late Warren and Margaret Manson. As a life-long resident of Madison, she attended St. James Grade School and graduated from West High School. She earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from Madison Area Technical College. She worked for University Hospital and the State of Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs as a Financial Specialist.

Dorothy enjoyed a wonderful and fulfilling life and was proud of her three sons: Bill, Dave, and Tom. Their graduation from college was among her greatest achievements.

Dorothy took great pleasure in her family. Throughout her life, she was close and active with her brothers and sisters. This carried through to her nephews and nieces as well as their children. There were many holidays, birthdays, special occasions, vacations, picnics, and impromptu get togethers.

Dorothy made friends easily; she had her friends through family members, youth, work, Van Hise neighborhood, Blessed Sacrament Church and School, travel, volunteer work, water aerobics, and social events. She was a member of the same card club for close to 70 years.

She was an active volunteer for Blessed Sacrament Church and School, Edgewood High School, St. Vincent De Paul Society, and Friends of Sequoya Library.