Omdahl, Dorothy (Manson)

MADISON - Dorothy (Manson) Omdahl passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on Feb. 27, 1926 to the late Warren and Margaret Manson. As a life-long resident of Madison, she attended St. James Grade School and graduated from West High School. She earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from Madison Area Technical College. She worked for University Hospital and the State of Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs as a Financial Specialist.
Dorothy enjoyed a wonderful and fulfilling life and was proud of her three sons: Bill, Dave, and Tom. Their graduation from college was among her greatest achievements.
Dorothy took great pleasure in her family. Throughout her life, she was close and active with her brothers and sisters. This carried through to her nephews and nieces as well as their children. There were many holidays, birthdays, special occasions, vacations, picnics, and impromptu get togethers.
Dorothy made friends easily; she had her friends through family members, youth, work, Van Hise neighborhood, Blessed Sacrament Church and School, travel, volunteer work, water aerobics, and social events. She was a member of the same card club for close to 70 years.
She was an active volunteer for Blessed Sacrament Church and School, Edgewood High School, St. Vincent De Paul Society, and Friends of Sequoya Library.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling. She had traveled extensively throughout the United States. Additionally, she had traveled to over 30 counties, primarily with the Friendship Force. She was excellent at needlework and was an avid reader.
Dorothy is survived by her sons Bill of Madison, Wis., Dave (Chris Barry) of Rochester, N.Y., and Tom of Menasha, Wis. and sister Rosie of Madison, Wis. as well as nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband Bjarne; father Warren; mother Margaret; sisters Lucille, Alice, Florence, and Angie; and brothers Bill and Bob.
Her family appreciated the love and care she received from All Saints Assisted Living staff members over the past year. Dorothy continually stated she did not know how she got so lucky to stay there.
A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Friday, July 17 at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave, Madison, from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. The family understands if you are uncomfortable attending the events at church, please honor Dorothy through a smile and act of kindness. Memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to Blessed Sacrament School or Aids Orphan Sewing Project in Tanzania, East Africa started by Sr. Stella Storch. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434
