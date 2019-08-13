LAKE MILLS - Vivian J. Olson, 97, Lake Mills, formerly of Cambridge, Wis., passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Vivian was born on March 22, 1922 in Ashland, Wis. to Herman and May Johnson. When Vivian was one year old, her family moved to the family farm just west of Cambridge. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1939. She then went to work in the office of Melster Candy Company for 9 years. Vivian married M. Earl Olson on March 29, 1942. They had two sons Mark (Mary) and Harlan (Mary) Olson.
A private burial will be held at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Cambridge, Wis.
