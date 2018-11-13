STOUGHTON—Vicky L. Olson, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. She loved birds, especially cardinals, working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and reading books. Most of all, she was a very special and loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt.
Vicky is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Kim (Brian) Skonning; granddaughters, Brianna and Molly Skonning; sister, Debra Williams; and sisters-in-law, Linda Swangstu and Lou Ellen Singleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Florence Short.
Per the family’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590