STOUGHTON / OREGON—Susan K. “Sue”, Olson, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at SSM Health, St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on July 27, 1943, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Delores (Rasmussen) Reddeman. She married James “Jimmy” Olson on Aug. 5, 1967. Sue loved to play cards and she would play any game that brought the family together. She was a great mother and selfless sister and friend. Sue was an honest woman, and you always knew where you stood. She enjoyed any time spent with family, cooking, traveling and “deer hunting” (deer spotting). Sue loved the Packers and loved to go watch games. She was creative and crafty, and talented at needlepoint which she gave as gifts.
Susan is survived by her son, Nathan (Nicole Lacy) Tyler Olson; daughter, Nanette Rae (Ron) Scheel; sisters, Loretta Erdahl, Dorothy Culb, Pam “Tiffin” Pollock and Debrah (Gary) Nelson; sister-in-law, Mary (Fred) Sundby; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Olson; sister, Arlette Mellum; and brother, William Reddeman.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. A light luncheon will be served. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
