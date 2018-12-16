EDGERTON - Usually Ruth the traveler - yes that really was her email name - was the most organized traveler, always letting Terri, Ron, Sheri and Jeanne know where, when, and how long her trip was going to be. But Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, she left us unexpectedly and headed on a trip to reunite with her husband, Rollie, in Heaven. Apparently, so excited to see Rollie and feel his arms around her, she forgot to give her family and friends time to say good bye.
Ruth Mary Olson, age 83, of Edgerton, was born in Arena, Wis. on Jan. 7, 1935, the daughter of Frank and Fern (Stevens) Davis, and was a 1953 graduate of Stoughton High School. She graduated from the Madison General Hospital School of Nursing in 1956, and began her career as a nurse at Stoughton Hospital. She soon transferred to Edgerton Hospital, where she had a wonderful 35 year career. She loved nursing, especially delivering babies! Ruth married Rollin P. Olson on June 2, 1956, at the First Methodist Church in Stoughton. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1991.
Following her retirement, Ruth traveled! She went around the world nine times, visiting every continent, including both poles. She was a member of the Edgerton United Methodist Church and the Madison General Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.
Ruth is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, godchildren, cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Patricia Nelson and Joyce Hunt; and by a brother, Howard Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St./Highway 51, Janesville. Pastor Sukhyun Jung will preside and burial will follow in Jenson Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. For an online guestbook and condolences, visit www.apfelfuneral.com.