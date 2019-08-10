DODGEVILLE—Ruth M. Olson, age 84, of Dodgeville, died, Aug. 9, 2019 at Meriter Hospital. She is survived by three sisters, LaVon (David) Chambers of Darlington and Eileen and Eudelma Olson of Dodgeville; a brother, Bill Olson of Avoca; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tues, August 13, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville with burial in Fairview Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Mon. at the LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME, and at church on Tuesday after 10 a.m. Memorials to Fairview Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund or the Iowa County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com
Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home
Dodgeville 608-935-3628