BELLEVILLE—Roger J. Olson, age 93, of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 17, 1925 the son of Einar and Johanna (Kaupanger) Olson in Stoughton, Wis. Roger attended the Liberty Grade School near Deerfield. On October 26, 1968 he was united in marriage to Lavon Schluter-Stolts in Rockford, Ill. Roger had worked for Oscar Mayer, operated the Transport Oil service station in Madison, and retired from OEC. He was a member of the Primrose Lutheran Church.
Roger is survived by his wife, Lavon; children, Jeffery (Bonnie) Olson, Christopher Olson, Susan (Terry) Campbell, and Melissa (Guy) Judd; step-children, Linda Merry, Dan (Linda) Stolts, Nancy Stolts, Timothy (Susan) Stolts, and Larry (Beth) Stolts; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters, Joan Shaul, Beverly (Ramon) Storlie, and Lucille Mandt; nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, Stanley, and Einar, Jr.; brothers-in-law Donald Shaul, Thomas Mandt, Melvin Schluter, Richard Schluter; and a stepson, Wayne Stolts.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Primrose Lutheran Church, 8770 Ridge Dr., Belleville, Wis. with Rev. John Twiton officiating.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 12:30 p.m. until time of service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Primrose Lutheran Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Primrose Lutheran Church.
The ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME of New Glarus is assisting the family.
