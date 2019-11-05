MADISON - Philip John Olson, age 66, passed away at home on October 31, 2019, after a long fought battle with health complications. Phil was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on November 4, 1952 to Joseph and Alice (Doyle) Olson.
Nothing was more important to Phil than his loved ones, friends, and animals. He was the definition of a family man to say the least. Phil always wanted to be present for every part of his sons and grandson's lives. It was incredibly important to him to always capture as many moments and memories in their lives as he could, whether it be by video, picture, or simply writing something down. He was incredibly proud of his boys and would have traveled to the moon and back for them.
Phil was a highly respected Realtor in Dane County for many years and a Realtor with Restaino and Associates for the last 25 years. Phil's dedication to his clients was exemplified each day, but never was it more apparent than when he was diligently working on his client's behalf up until the day before his passing.
Phil is survived by his wife Becky, sons Jeremy and Justin (Kaylen Dowell), grandson Oakley Philip, brother Joe of Kenosha, Wisc., sister Jane (Norman) Hanson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Lisa Schumann, sister-in-law Marianne Olson, and nephew Jamie Hanson.
Phil's honesty, selflessness, and dry sense of humor will be cherished and remembered forever by everyone in his life. A mentor to many, he will be missed immeasurably and indefinitely.
Phil was a man of strong faith. He attended Sunday Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church up until he was no longer able.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on November 7, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, WI 53717, with visitation at 9:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center under the Lung Cancer Research General Fund, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Foundation, and to the Dane County Humane Society.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com