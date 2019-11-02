MADISON—Philip John Olson, age 66, passed away Oct. 31, 2019, at home. He was born Nov. 4, 1952, the son of Joseph and Alice (Doyle) Olson. Phil is survived by his wife, Becky; sons, Jeremy and Justin (Kaylen Dowell); grandson, Oakley; brother, Joseph; and sister, Jane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, WI 53717, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A full obituary will follow.
