MADISON—Philip John Olson, age 66, passed away Oct. 31, 2019, at home. He was born Nov. 4, 1952, the son of Joseph and Alice (Doyle) Olson. Phil is survived by his wife, Becky; sons, Jeremy and Justin (Kaylen Dowell); grandson, Oakley; brother, Joseph; and sister, Jane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, WI 53717, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A full obituary will follow.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.