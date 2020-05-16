Olson, Norman F., Professor Emeritus

He served in the United States Army as a lieutenant from 1953-55. Following his military service, he obtained a Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1959. The next 40 years were spent as a professor in the Food Science Department at the University of Wisconsin. His research focused on the chemistry, microbiology, and technology of cheese products, food fermentation and microbial metabolism in foods. He served as a reviewer of research papers for several scientific journals. In 1975, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Piacenza, Italy. Norman was instrumental in organizing the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin and served as its first director from 1985-1993. It is the first and largest center in the nation that focuses on dairy research.