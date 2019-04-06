STOUGHTON - John W. Olson, age 86, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Stoughton on Aug. 29, 1932, the son of Orlando and Hazel Olson. John graduated from Stoughton High School in 1950. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country from 1951 to 1955. John was an active member of the Stoughton American Legion Post 59.
On Aug. 18, 1962, John married Beverly A. Dillun. Together they purchased the Olson family farm and enjoyed the farm life for 50 plus years. John worked for General Motors for 34 years until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed working hard, socializing, traveling, gardening and outdoor activities. John was a devoted Brewers fan, attending spring training and many games in Milwaukee. He and Beverly were active members of West Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
John is survived by his three sons, David, Robert (Teresa) and Thomas; two grandchildren, Luke and Annika; two sisters, Gloria Halverson and Pat (Lyman) Hawkinson; nieces, nephews; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Beverly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, with the Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Lunch will follow immediately in the church fellowship hall. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday at WEST KOSHKONONG CEMETERY. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at church.
Memorials may be made to West Koshkonong Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. A special thank you to the staff of Skaalen Home, Pastor Jim Koza, Richard Dowling, and Pastor Paula Harris. Please share your memories of John at www.CressFuneralService.com.