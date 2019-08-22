MADISON - Jill L. Olson, age 59, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinic after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Dec. 23, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Roy and Geraldine (Craig) Kruger. Jill married Ben Olson on June 17, 2000, in Madison. She worked as a transit operator for Madison Metro retiring on Aug. 31, 2017, and was a member of the Eagle's Club. Jill was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. She enjoyed camping, trips to the casino, playing BINGO, cards, and gardening. Her grandchildren were very important and meant the world to her.
Jill is survived by her husband, Ben; mother, Inez; three sons, Don D. (Michelle Hasz) Kruger, Frank J. Kruger and Tyrone W. Martin; three daughters, Allison L. Olson, Erin M. Olson and Ashley J. Kumar; three brothers, Tom (Jynon) Kruger, Craig (Jane) Kruger and Jack Kruger; three granddaughters, Zaria A. Echols, Cierra K. Kruger and Azia M. Austin; three grandsons, Jake M. Martin, Hunter L. Kruger and Jaylen L. Austin; sister-in-law, Holly (LaVerne) Stark; brother-in-law, Scott (Denise) Olson; and her cat and dog, Meep and Buddie. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy W. Kruger; brother, Gary Kruger; sister, Sue Barker; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Kruger and Nancy Kruger.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, and also from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.