MADISON—Gordon S. “Ole” Olson, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at The Villa at Middleton Village. He was born on July 30, 1946, in Madison, the son of George and Dorothy (Hevle) Olson. Gordy graduated from Madison East High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 until 1970 and was a member of VFW Post No. 7591.
Gordy worked for Bancroft Dairy for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed bowling in his younger years. Gordy loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. As his parents aged, he helped to take care of them so that they were able to stay at home, and later when his own health declined, his son, Darren helped his him so that he was also able to stay at home as well.
Gordy is survived by his children, Darren Olson and Heather (Joseph) Hornick; grandchildren, Jenna, Anthony and Phoebe Hornick; sister, Kathryn (Kyle) Klawitter; niece, Whisper Klawitter; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jill Olson; and brother, Keith Olson.
A gathering will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 12 noon, on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, with military rites being conducted at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow at VFW POST NO. 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Villa at Middleton Village, the VA Hospital in Madison, Dr. Julie Smithback and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support given to Gordy. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
