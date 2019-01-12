SUN PRAIRIE—Geraldine J. “Gerry” Olson, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 30, 1938, in Watertown, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy Geissler.
She attended and graduated from UW-Madison in 1960. On April 14, 1963, Gerry married the love of her life, Ronald R. “Ron” Olson.
Gerry held many talents throughout her professional career, she taught 4th grade at Hoyt Elementary School, started a stuffed animal business, helped run Doorstep Video and was a teacher’s aide for the DeForest School District. Her spare time was proudly absorbed by donating her time at Bethlehem Lutheran Church as a Sunday School teacher, leading Bible studies, member of the care team and Stephen Ministry. The Lord blessed her with talented hands which made countless quilts, hats, mittens and plastic mats, all of which she donated to those in need. Her love of making quilts out of scraps was one of her many delights. She was an avid Badgers and Packers fan and most of all thoroughly enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events.
Gerry is survived by her son, Eric (Erika) Olson; two daughters, Beth (Stephen) Sepulveda and Amy (Michael) Marcou; and foster son, Gerry Lupi; six grandchildren, Emily and Ian Olson, Peter and Anna Sepulveda and Jacob and Johnathan Marcou; and a sister; Elaine Uecker. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ronald R. Olson on June 9, 2009.
Funeral services will be held at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Charles Brandt and the Rev. Steven Vera officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Gerry to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 or to Agrace HospiceCare Inc, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Agrace Home Hospice for all their care and support given to Gerry and our family during her final days. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
