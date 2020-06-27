Olson, Gerald Lavern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEFOREST - After 91 years full of life, Gerald Lavern Olson died June 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Everyone who knew Gerald appreciated his gentle kindness, sage wisdom and passion for spending time with the people he loved.

Born in Iowa County, Gerald graduated from Cobb High School and the Wisconsin School of Mines in Platteville. He married Betty Eileen Sniff June 16, 1951, in Mineral Point. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Gerald and Betty enjoyed travel and frequent gatherings with family and friends. They also enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, camping, fishing, hiking and helping others.

They were blessed with three children: Sandra Miller (Rochelle Kaskowitz) of St. Louis, Mo., Kevin (Carol) Olson of Baraboo, Wis., and Bruce (Patricia) Olson of Madison, Wis. They have seven grandchildren: Lisa (Ryan) McAbee, Ben (Maggie) Olson, Nathan Miller, Jennifer (Mike) Kyllo, Jesse (Rachel) Olson, Renee Miller (Yann Lellouche) and Adam (Hanna) Vadeboncoeur, and two great-grandchildren: Taryn and Nolan McAbee.