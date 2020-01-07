Olson, Gary Allen

PLATTEVILLE - Gary Allen Olson, 68, of Platteville, Wis., passed into heaven’s gardens peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 6, 2020. He was diagnosed with Front temporal Dementia (FTD) in 2016. A Masonic Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, which will lead into a memorial service. Burial will be at the Hollandale Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Gary Olson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Gary graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree. He taught high school science at Seneca and Belmont, and retired from Potosi after 26 years. Throughout life, he was an avid reader of anything historic, with a great interest in the World Wars and the Civil War. He followed all sports but dearly loved the Packers, the Badgers, and watching his three children, and more recently his grandson, play soccer.

