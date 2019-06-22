MADISON - Erma J. Olson died peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1927, in Madison, the daughter of Arne and Freida (Zingg) Seldal. Erma married Russell Olson on May 21, 1946.
She stayed home raising four rambunctious children and then went back to work outside the home in 1968. Erma worked for the cafeterias at Glendale Elementary School and Madison LaFollette High School primarily as a baker and cook. She was known for having the best cinnamon rolls while at LaFollette High School. Erma was a fantastic gardener and always had the most beautiful annuals and rose bushes.
Erma is survived by her children, Dennis (Mary Pat) of Middleton and Jeff (Tara) of Cottage Grove; granddaughter, Michon of Madison; and sister, Jo Twist of Appleton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; daughter, Suzanne; and son, James.
A celebration of Erma’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019.The family would like to thank the many wonderful staff at Brightstar Senior Living for the care that they provided Erma. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com