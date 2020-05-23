Olson, Eileen C.

DODGVILLE - Eileen C. Olson, age 79, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on September 18, 1940 to Adin and Nellie (Williams) Olson of Pulaski Township. Eileen worked at the General Hospital and Amphenol in Dodgeville, Silicon Sensors in Mineral Point and Lands' End for 25 years until her retirement in 2003. Eileen enjoyed a very active life with weekly Euchre and volunteering at the SunProgram. At Grace Lutheran Church, she assisted with funerals, Meals Do Matter, Circles, and Glory Choir. As a lifelong member of Fairview Lutheran Church, she taught children's Sunday and Summer Bible School, member of the Ladies Aid, was Church Treasurer, and Officer at the Barneville Conference. She volunteered as the Dodgeville Chronicle's SeniorNews Writer and she was known for her quilt making.