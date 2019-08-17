MADISON - Edith Marie Olson, age 101, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Oakwood Village West in Madison. She was born on January 1, 1918, in Madison, to Thomas and Katherine (Windhauser) Olson.
Edith graduated from the University of Wisconsin with degrees in nutrition and library science. She enjoyed two careers, one as a dietitian for a number of years, and then as a librarian in the children’s room at Madison Public Library where she retired in 1981. Edith enjoyed concerts, theatre, travel, exercise, auditing classes at Edgewood College and the University of Wisconsin extension.
She is survived by her great-great-nephews, Conley and Eann Potter; great-niece, Tara Potter and her daughter, Gwen; friends and relatives.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Edward and Thomas Jr.; a sister, Catherine Olson; sister-in-law, Eleanore Olson; niece, Jeanne Olson; and great-nephew, Thomas Potter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorials donations may be made to Edgewood College or a charity of your choice.