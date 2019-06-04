MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE - Duane A. Olson, age 72, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at http://www.gundersonfh.com.
