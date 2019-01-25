BARNEVELD - Donita K. Olson, age 65, of Barneveld, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. She was born on Sept. 8, 1953, to Marvin and Donna (Yapp) Czerwonka. She graduated from Barneveld High School in 1971, and married the love of her life, Thomas "Ole" Olson on July 11, 1971.
She worked at Hi-Point Steakhouse in Ridgeway for 23 years where she was known as "Blondie" and was everyone's favorite waitress. She also worked at Lands' End in Dodgeville for 27 years.
Donita will be most remembered for her amazing sense of humor and her knack for always being a step ahead of any joke. She could make the best of any situation and always had a smile on her face. Donita loved her cats and going for rides in the Wisconsin countryside.
Donita is survived by her husband, Ole; her son, Joe and her daughter, Tab; her mother, Donna Czerwonka; her siblings, Carla (Doug) Swenson, Jean Ann (Ted) Swenson, Danny (Laura) Czerwonka, Lindsey (Diane) Czerwonka, Kim Engels, Sateash (Jason) Kittleson; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her dad, Marvin Czerwonka; and her niece, Kara Czerwonka.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.