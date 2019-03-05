SUN PRAIRIE - Donald M. Olson, age 90, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at New Perspectives ALF, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 1, 1928, in Madison, the son of Leonard and Mabel (Oren) Olson. Don was a lifelong resident of Madison and a 1946 graduate of East High School. He married Dorothy L. Hunt on Feb. 11, 1949, in McFarland. She preceded him in death in September of 1979.
On Jan. 1, 1981, he was united in marriage to Betty J. Krohn.
Don "Ole" retired as the fire marshal from the Madison Fire Department after 33.5 years of service in 1984. He was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Madison Elks No. 410 and Madison Moose Lodge. Don was an avid golfer and over the years enjoyed bowling, baseball and softball.
Donald is survived by his wife, Betty J. Olson; daughter, Nancy (William) Norton; step- daughters, Kathleen Price, Jane (Ron) Steinhofer and Colleen (Andrew IV) Langum; stepson, Carlton (Joanne) Krohn; grandchildren, Cole (Aki) Norton, Matthew Steinhofer, Brent (Tovah) Steinhofer, Kathryn (Paul) McEvilly, Andrew V (Molly) Langum, Alicia Langum, Spencer Krohn, and Harrison Krohn; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Sam Steinhofer, Greyden and Wyle Steinhofer, Lauren McEvilly, Andrew VI, Blakely, Taylor and Kelsea Langum and Jaxson Collins. He was preceded in death by his former wife; and parents.
At the wishes of Donald, a private immediate family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donald's name to St. Paul ELC, Madison, or Agrace HospiceCare.
The family of Donald would like to express their gratitude for the loving and excellent care during the final days of Donald's life.