Olson, Dale Ralph "Ole"

BLACK EARTH - Dale Ralph "Ole" Olson, age 68, of Black Earth, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on March 13, 1952, in Madison, the son of Ralph and Helen (Ray) Olson.

Dale graduated from Wisconsin Heights in 1970. He married Holly Huemmer on Nov. 3, 1984. Dale worked as a journeyman plumber his entire career, beginning with Fitchburg Plumbing before starting Ole's Plumbing, which he owned and operated until 2019.

Dale was active with Black Earth Home Talent Baseball first as a pitcher (#33) and then as a coach for several years (and only got “kicked out” once or twice, maybe!). He also enjoyed coaching his son's baseball and basketball teams and watching his daughter's volleyball games.

Dale was an avid deer, turkey and pheasant hunter and enjoyed all Wisconsin sports. His “leisure” time was spent at “Doyle's Hunting Shack," with his “Crew” at The Shack and with his grandbabies, talking to them in his famous Donald Duck voice while sitting in “Grandpa's Chair”!