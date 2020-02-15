Olson, Carol Krebs (Struck)

MADISON - Carol Krebs (Struck) Olson, age 88, of Madison, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, while receiving hospice care at Belmont Nursing. Carol was born on Dec. 24, 1931, in Milwaukee to Herbert and Adelaide (Dolly) Ambs Struck.

Carol is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Sharon Krebs of Madison and David and Marcia Krebs of Stoughton; grandchildren, Derek Krebs and Tammy (Lenny) Leonhardt; great-grandchildren, Shylo and Derek (Kristin) Krebs; and dear nieces and nephews, Stigler (Denise, Bradley, Freddy, Terry, Vince) and Cain (Cathy, Chuck).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Adelaide Struck; her husbands, Gerald Krebs and Gary G. Olson; her sisters, Adelaide (Leroy) Cain and Dolores (Fred) Stigler; her brothers, Carl (Eta) and David Struck; and her grandchildren, Michelle Schlecht and Cameron Krebs.

At Carol’s request, no visitation was held. Her cremated remains have been interred with her father, Herbert Struck at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. More information about Carol, condolences, photographs, and other memories may be shared at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

