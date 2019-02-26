STOUGHTON - Burnette Geneva "Bernie" Olson, age 93, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at home with her loving husband and girls by her side. She was born on Sept. 25, 1925, in DeForest, the daughter of Jens and Brita (Harried) Legried. Bernie graduated from DeForest High School in 1943 and was the last surviving class member at the reunion held in June of 2018.
She married David Olson on Oct. 21, 1960, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Bernie worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years. She loved Bingo, meeting the same group of women every Thursday night to play, and any and all time spent at the casino. Bernie's favorite place to travel was Las Vegas, especially with her daughters. She enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan.
Whatever Bernie did, she did with passion and with all her effort. She never took an easy route, but instilled hard work and perseverance in her children and grandchildren. Bernie was a caring grandmother who demonstrated her love through action and gathering. She was a meticulous housekeeper and hosted many family gatherings. Food was one way that she showed her love, making sure everyone's favorites were represented at family gatherings, and there was always ice cream in the freezer. Granddaughter, Tracy, had been living with Bernie and Dave for the last six months as a caregiver.
Bernie is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Gloria Martin and Delores "Dolly" Weidhas; grandchildren, Laura Nelson, Charmine Nelson, Curt Nelson, Kelly (John Mahan) Storch, Tracy Storch and Ryan Storch; many great-grandchildren; and two long-term caregivers, Tina Lauretic and Heather Patrinos, who became her adopted children. She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings, Lloyd Legried, Ruth Richter, Signa Legried, Arlene Skindingsrud, LaVerne Legried and Jerome Legried; and grandson, Charles Nelson.
A funeral service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, with Pastor John Shep presiding. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, especially the Silver Team, for their care in Bernie's final days and the wonderful staff at McDonald's in Stoughton for fulfilling Bernie and Dave's every desire and making sure things were always right for them.
