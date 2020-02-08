Olson, Betty J. (Krohn)

MADISON - Betty J. (Krohn) Olson, age 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the care of her loving family. She was born on Feb. 11, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of John and Blanche (Nicks) Schoten.
Betty graduated from East High School in 1947. She married the father of her four children, Wilson Krohn, on June 14, 1947. She was later united in marriage to Donald Olson on Jan. 1, 1981. Betty worked for the State of Wisconsin-Department of Administration until her retirement in 1987. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Women of the Moose Lodge. Betty loved getting together with her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing tournament euchre with several different clubs and playing the slots.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Price, Jane (Ron) Steinhofer and Colleen (Andrew IV) Langum; son, Carl (Joanne) Krohn; step-daughter, Nancy (William) Norton; eight grandchildren, Matthew Steinhofer, Brent (Tovah) Steinhofer, Kathryn (Paul) McEvilly, Andrew V (Molly) Langum, Alicia Langum, Spencer Krohn, Harrison Krohn and Cole (Aki) Norton; great-grandchildren, Jack and Sam Steinhofer, Greyden and Wyle Steinhofer, Lauren McEvilly and a new baby due in July, Andrew VI, Blakely, Taylor and Kelsea Langum and Jaxson Collins; brother-in-law, Duane Braun; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Donald M. Olson and Wilson Krohn; parents; sisters, Veda Block, Gladys Mottier, Helen Braun and Virginia Haugen; and brothers, Al Schoten and Virgil Ewers.
A Celebration of Betty’s life, on her 92nd birthday, will be held at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2126 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with the Rev. Mark Baldwin presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The family wishes to thank the staff of New Perspective, Agrace HospiceCare and caregiver, Susan with Brightstar for all of their tender, loving care given to Betty. Mom, you will always be in our mind and forever in our heart. We love you. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
