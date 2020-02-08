Olson, Betty J. (Krohn)

MADISON - Betty J. (Krohn) Olson, age 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the care of her loving family. She was born on Feb. 11, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of John and Blanche (Nicks) Schoten.

Betty graduated from East High School in 1947. She married the father of her four children, Wilson Krohn, on June 14, 1947. She was later united in marriage to Donald Olson on Jan. 1, 1981. Betty worked for the State of Wisconsin-Department of Administration until her retirement in 1987. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Women of the Moose Lodge. Betty loved getting together with her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing tournament euchre with several different clubs and playing the slots.