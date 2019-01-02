STOUGHTON - Robert W. Olsen "Rob/Bob" age 57, died unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2018, of a massive heart attack while at work in Madison. Born March 15, 1961, in Pittsburgh Pa., Robert was a resident of Stoughton upon his death.
Robert is survived by his son, Joshua (Tracy) Olsen of Onalaska; and his daughter, Amanda Olsen of LaCrosse. He is also survived by his partner, Brian Ertz of Stoughton; his mother, Peggy Bernett of Onalaska; his sister, Deanne McCrea of LaCrosse; and his brother, Daniel Olsen of Emory Texas.
In respect to Robert's wish, no funeral services will be held. There will be a Celebration-of-Life on Jan. 5, 2019, at NAUTI NORSKE, 324 S. Water St., Stoughton. The Celebration will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with 'Cheers' and time for a public Sharing-of-Memories at 2 p.m.
