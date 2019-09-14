STOUGHTON - Karen L. Olsen, age 77, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will appear on Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Olsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

Events

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.