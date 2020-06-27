Olive, David Leon M.D.

MIDDLETON - David Leon Olive M.D. passed away on May 22, 2020 at 12:10 a.m. after a 14-year battle with cancer. He passed at his home in Middleton, Wis.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children, Zachary, Matthew, Alexander, Taïna, Midlyne; his grandchildren, Jackson and Machlan; and his brothers, Gary and Robert.

In lieu of flowers, any contributions to Family Health Ministries (familyhm.org) would be gratefully appreciated.

