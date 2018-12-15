ELKORN—Louis “Louie” Olivas, age 83 of Elkhorn, died surrounded by his family Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born March 26, 1935, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the son of the late Antonio and Juanita (Mosqueda) Olivas. Louie married Shirley Davis on Aug. 4, 1957, at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.
He worked for A.O. Smith as an industrial engineer for over 30 years. Louie was an active member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, participating in the choir, teaching confirmation classes and serving on the church council. He enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Louie is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley; four children, Lisa (Mark Ludke) Olivas of Eden Prairie, Minn., LuAnn (Frank) Ransley of McFarland, Andre (Deborah) Olivas of Midland, Texas, and Daniel (Mary Patricia Chvala-Olivas) Olivas of Cottage Grove: seven grandchildren, Sarah Marie Ludke, Benjamin Kenneth Ransley, Mark Louis Ludke, Anthony Frank Ransley, Patrick Andre Olivas, Danielle Josephine Olivas and John Russell Olivas; two great-grandchildren, Saxton Hale Ransley and Kiefer Michael Johnson; and five siblings, Lidia (Benjamin) Rodriguez of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Julia Gonzalez of Lodi, Anthony David (Alicia) Olivas of Madison, Juanita (Abbott) Rodriguez of Sun Prairie, and Benita (Rob) Corporon of Kingsland, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Tomas Olivas and Caroline Cuevas.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at SUGAR CREEK LUTHERAN CHURCH, N5690 Cobblestone Road in Elkhorn, with Pastor Dick Inglett officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, at 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow services at Sugar Creek Lutheran Cemetery in Elkhorn.
Memorials may be made in Louie’s name to: Sugar Creek Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Funeral arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.