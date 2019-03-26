MADISON - Norman H. Oldenburg, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Feb. 25, 1932, in Madison, the son of Harry and Alma (Zirzow) Oldenburg. Norman graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1951. He served his country with pride for two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with his twin brother, Norbert. Norman married Florence Marx on June 5, 1954, in Madison, and they were married for 53 years. He worked as a civil engineer for Mead & Hunt for 41 years. Norman loved spending time with his family. He was an avid bowler, loved fantasy baseball and football, video games, and crossword puzzles. Norman was also a collector of many things.
Norman is survived by his six children, Debbie (John) Stephens, Ben (Liz) Oldenburg, Laura Riedl, Eric (Lynn) Oldenburg, Mary (Mark Neumann) Oldenburg and Marshall Oldenburg; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; twin brother, Norbert (Ginny); and extended family, Gloria Stephens and Anne Skaggs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; sister, Lucille; and brother, Leroy.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park after services. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Norman's name.
