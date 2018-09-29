MADISON—Dwaine Francis Ohmen, our father, passed away Sept. 23, 2018. He was 87 years old. He leaves behind his second wife, Marian and six children by his first wife, Barbara Humphrey Ohmen; Greg (Anne), Maureen (Joseph Waldo), Kathryn (David Zwieg), Paul (Terri), Joanne (Bill Chapman), Suzanne Ohmen Howell. He also had five stepchildren; Howard (Peggy) Marklein, B. Richard (Melinda) Marklein, Jeanne (Mark) Bohl, Lynn (Jeffry) Palmer, Lori (Robert) Ederer. He had several loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Our father was a wonderful man, providing for all of us everything we needed, and then also that which we most wanted. He was an only child himself and he embraced his role as a father to our large family with pride. None of us lacked for encouragement and support, he was generous to us all. For me, it was my dream to have a horse and for my 15th birthday, my dream came true. I’m quite sure mom had a time convincing Dad it was his idea, but either way, I will never forget, thank you Dad!
He was proud of all his children and attended ball games and horse shows even though he worked long hours to give us a lovely home and education. We were proud of him too. He was an excellent organist and every Sunday of my childhood, I remember sitting in church with Mom and my brothers and sisters while Dad played for the choir. We all felt very special to be part of the church family. He played for years at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Madison, and many more years at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Middleton.
Music was very important to Dad and he passed that on to all his children and grandchildren, from generation to generation. Dad was a piano man, you almost made it to 88 keys, sorry about that Dad, I got my wit from you.
For the past thirty years or so, Dad has been living in New Mexico with his wife Marian, and she was by his side as his life came to an end. We had not been able to get together often, but the family ties are very strong and we know he is now at peace. We say goodbye to our father with full hearts, we know we were fortunate to have had him in our lives, he was a good man, husband and father. He will be remembered with love.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.