MIDDLETON - Anne Lauren Ohmen, age 57, of Verona, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Madison, Wis. She was born on March 16, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of Pierce and Barbara Purcell. She married the love of her life, Gregory James Ohmen, on Nov. 14, 1980, in Middleton.
Anne loved hiking, whether it be Picnic Point, Devil’s Lake or a portion of the Appalachian Trail. She also loved to bike with her sweetheart in downtown Madison to the Union, the farmers’ market, and one of her favorite rides was the Elroy Sparta Trail. Her true passion was her ability to make those around her feel good about themselves, and in so doing, made everywhere she went a better place. Most of all she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother, which she did so extraordinarily well.
Anne is survived by her husband, Gregory Ohmen; son, Christopher (Lauren Wedel) Ohmen; daughters, Nicole (Richard) Sachse and Danielle (Tyson) Hall; grandchildren, Alex, Jacob, Madeline, William, Michael and Baby Ohmen due March 2020; and her sisters, Pamela, Kathleen and Lisa. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the American Family Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.