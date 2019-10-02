MADISON - Having warmed the world for 60 years with his jolly disposition, steadfast smile, and infectious positivity, David Edward Ohm passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 following a 3 month battle with cancer.
David was born on Feb. 1, 1959 at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. to Kenneth Donald Ohm and Judith Ann Ohm (Hawley). David was a sports manager at Edina East High School and a football manager at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He earned a Bachelor’s degree and an MBA in finance.
David married Judith Mary Mills in 1986. The two raised three children, Lily, Amelia and Matthew. Mainstays of growing up in the Ohm home were David’s original songs, sayings and Ohmisms, all communicated joyfully in Dave’s unmistakable sing-song voice. David loved to travel, but not along the beaten path. He studied and memorized maps, so he never used a GPS. David enjoyed train rides, ferry rides and watching planes take off. Dave worked for 28 years at Associated Bank in Madison, Wis., but first and foremost he was a family man. He could always be counted upon to “represent the Ohm family” at events. Dave’s mission in life was to make everyone around him happy. He was hilarious, kind, accepting, and famed for his encyclopedic knowledge of sports, history, movies and literature.
He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on in the stories told by those who love him. David is survived by his three children, Lily and her husband Elliot, Amelia, and Matthew, his former wife Judy, his mother Judy, three siblings, Marcia, Steve and his wife Molly, and Karen, his niece Tara, his nephew Tyler and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ken, and two Uncles, Kent and Edward. A memorial service for David will be held at 11 a.m. on October 7, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis., with a visitation at 10 a.m. and lunch to follow.
