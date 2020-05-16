Ohlrogge, Estela Alesna

Lalay was born to Colonel Dioscoro Alesna and Esperanza Alesna on April 29, 1958, in Cebu City, Philippines. Lalay remembered her childhood as a happy time, filled with memories made in the family home on Jakosalem Street that was always full of her close-knit siblings and extended family members. After graduating from Colegio Inmaculada de la Concepción, Lalay graduated from the University of San Carlos in Cebu City with a degree in Commerce. Lalay made lifelong friends wherever she worked, including her first job at Bancom Corporation. In 1984, Lalay took a leap of faith, leaving her family in Cebu to begin working at the Philippine Refugee Processing Center (PRPC) in Bataan, Philippines. There, she was trained to be an English as a Second Language teacher for refugees of the Vietnam War. Not only did Lalay discover her love of teaching at the PRPC, but there she also met Paul Ohlrogge. It did not take Lalay and Paul long to know that they had met their perfect match. After a six-month courtship, Lalay and Paul were married on October 10, 1987, at Sacred Heart Parish in Cebu City. In 1989, they welcomed their first child, Ruth and in 1991, they had their son, Peder.