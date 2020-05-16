Ohlrogge, Estela Alesna

Lalay was born to Colonel Dioscoro Alesna and Esperanza Alesna on April 29, 1958, in Cebu City, Philippines. Lalay remembered her childhood as a happy time, filled with memories made in the family home on Jakosalem Street that was always full of her close-knit siblings and extended family members. She fondly reminisced on family trips to the beach with 10+ people in her father's jeep. After graduating from Colegio Inmaculada de la Concepción, Lalay graduated from the University of San Carlos in Cebu City with a degree in Commerce. Lalay made lifelong friends wherever she worked, including her first job at Bancom Corporation. At the encouragement of her older sister, Lalay took a leap of faith, leaving her family in Cebu to begin working at the Philippine Refugee Processing Center (PRPC) in Bataan, Philippines in 1984. There, she was trained to be an English as a Second Language teacher and taught classes to Vietnamese, Laotian, and Cambodian women and children. She was equally beloved by her students as she was by her co-teachers. Not only did Lalay discover her love of teaching at the PRPC, but there she also met Paul Ohlrogge. It did not take Lalay and Paul long to know that they had met their perfect match. After a short six-month courtship, Lalay and Paul were married on Oct. 10, 1987, at Sacred Heart Parish in Cebu City. Paul and Lalay continued working in Bataan following their wedding and in 1989, they welcomed their first child, daughter Ruth. Paul recalls that Lalay was instantly "a natural" at being a mother.