WINDSOR/MIDDLETON—Joseph S. Ogden, age 78, entered into eternal peace, after a short illness on Monday, August 5, 2019. Joe was born on November 7, 1940, in Colfax, Ill. He grew up in Berlin, Wis. and graduated from Berlin High. Joe went on to attend UW Oshkosh for his undergraduate and then UW Madison for his graduate degree in bio chemistry. He began his career in cancer research, and then in 1972, he opened his own business, City Supply Corporation in Middleton. Joe was married to Shari Mattson at Windsor Country Club. He was an avid golfer, racquet ball player, sports fan. He also enjoyed camping, boating, riding his motorcycle, sharing endless stories and striking up a good conversation. Joe was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Joe is survived by his wife, Shari of 29 years; children, Steve (Tami), Tim (Cindy), Jenny (Rick), Tina Chambers, and James Chambers; grandchildren, Breanna, Brittney, Amanda, Ashley, Caley, Deanna, and Shiva; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Victor (Sandy), Norissa Clark, John (Lulu) Selsing, Gloria (Louie) Charles, Bob Gothard, and John “Ed” Tollard; and his beloved dog, Daisy. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sherman, Eddie, Marion and David; and mother of his children, Marcia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Carbone Cancer Center – Leukemia Research or the Humane Society.
