Ogbulu, Jonathon C.

WAUZEKA — Jonathan C. Ogbulu, age 63, of Wauzeka, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 8, 1956, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the son of Benedict and Comfort (Nwagbara) Ogbulu. Jon immigrated to the United States in 1979, where he studied at the University of the Ozarks and the University of Iowa. He lived in several places around the country until he moved to Guttenberg, Iowa, in 1988. Jon was a hard-working, jack-of-all-trades man who held several management jobs over the years. He was a long-term employee at 3M, and owned the J C Party Store, both in Prairie du Chien, Wis.. During the little time that he was not working, Jon loved to fish, watch his Iowa Hawkeyes, and play with his grandkids.