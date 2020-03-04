Ogbulu, Jonathon C.

WAUZEKA — Jonathan C. Ogbulu, age 63, of Wauzeka, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 8, 1956, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the son of Benedict and Comfort (Nwagbara) Ogbulu. Jon immigrated to the United States in 1979, where he studied at the University of the Ozarks and the University of Iowa. He lived in several places around the country until he moved to Guttenberg, Iowa, in 1988. Jon was a hard-working, jack-of-all-trades man who held several management jobs over the years. He was a long-term employee at 3M, and owned the J C Party Store, both in Prairie du Chien, Wis.. During the little time that he was not working, Jon loved to fish, watch his Iowa Hawkeyes, and play with his grandkids.
Jon is survived by five children: Ben (Jennifer) Ogbulu, Victoria (Ian) Burke, Rachel (Alex Ames) Smith, Kattie (Kenneth) Floyd, and Kristy Dressler; 19 grandchildren; his long-term partner and fiance, Bebee Jones; siblings: Michael, Emmanuel, Samuel, Gloria, and Gladys; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jon was preceded in death by two brothers: Clarence and a twin brother in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, Wis., with Miranda Kloesterboer officiating. Burial will take place at the family cemetery in Azumini, Nigeria. Family and Friends may call on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien. The MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Bloomington is entrusted with his services.
