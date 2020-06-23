Ofstun, Eloise Elizabeth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Eloise Elizabeth Ofstun, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Oak Park Place. She was born on March 11, 1935, in Montfort, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Cottingham) Murray.

Eloise graduated from Madison Business College and married Peter Ofstun on Aug. 27, 1955, in Montfort Methodist Church. She worked for the MG&E Collections Department and retired in 1991. Later, she spent her time caring for her mother, husband and grandchildren. Eloise was a member of the Eastern Star and Lakeview Moravian Church. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

Eloise is survived by her son, Richard (Lucille) Ofstun of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Alison (Oday Albakri) Ofstun, Nicholas Ofstun, Emily Ofstun and Adam Ofstun; great-grandchildren, Hatim, Noah, and Raya Albakri; brothers, Frank (Ione) Murray and Kenneth (Irene) Murray; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Ofstun. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and son, Ronald Ofstun.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. A burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memorials may be gifted in Eloise's name to Lakeview Moravian Church or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

