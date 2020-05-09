Offerdahl, William Carl

MADISON - William Carl Offerdahl, age 79, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. William was born on Feb. 3, 1941, the son of Perry and Winifred Offerdahl. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1959 and later attended the UW. William was in banking for 35 years at First Wisconsin and Security Bank. He was a city alderman and county supervisor. William was also a member of the Dane County Airport Board and the Wisconsin Insurance Bank Board.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Amy Jo; his sons, Perry and Brian (Stacey); granddaughter, Amanda (Brian) Basham; grandsons, Taylor and Trentin; and great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Owen.

Private family services will be held.

