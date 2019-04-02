SAUK CITY - Arlyn P. Oetzman of Sauk City, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, of an apparent heart attack. He was born March 27, 1960, in Prairie du Sac, to Paul and Dorothy (Steuber) Oetzman. He worked for the village of Prairie du Sac for 34 years, retiring in 2018.
He is survived by his father, Paul and brother, Rene. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Prairie du Sac, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Sally Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be held immediately after the church service in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your favorite charity in Arlyn's name. Hooverson Funeral Home is assisting the family.