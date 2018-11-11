FALL RIVER - Arnold W. Oelke, age 87, died on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Robert Wilke will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Alzheimer's Association, or Randolph Health Services and Assisted Living.