Try 1 month for 99¢

FALL RIVER - Arnold W. Oelke, age 87, died on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Robert Wilke will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church on Thursday.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Alzheimer's Association, or Randolph Health Services and Assisted Living.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850

jensenfuneralandcremation.com

Celebrate
the life of: Oelke, Arnold W.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.