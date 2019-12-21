Oehlkers, Robert Arthur

MONONA - Robert Arthur Oehlkers, peacefully ended his earthly journey the evening of Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at Agrace HospiceCare. A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, March 21, 2020, at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison. Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare or Lake Edge Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Service information

Mar 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:00AM
