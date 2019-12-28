Odegard, Ronald "Ronnie"

MADISON - Ronald "Ronnie" Odegard, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 29, 1955, in Dodgeville, the son of Lester and LaVon (Rickli) Odegard. Ronald married Betts MacLeod on May 6, 1978, at Oregon Methodist Church. Ronnie and Betts were married for 42 years and enjoyed spending time with each other and family.

Ronnie worked as a commercial roofer for Pioneer Roofing for over 20 years; he was very dedicated and a very hardworking employee. He was a member of Wisconsin Masons Labor Temple Local No. 13. Ronnie’s passion was racing late model stock cars at Madison International Speedway where he could be found on Friday and Saturday nights. He raced for 20 plus years with car No. 33. He loved watching NASCAR and was a very big fan of Matt Kennseth. Ronnie was also an avid Badgers and Packers fan. Most of all, Ronnie was very dedicated and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Betts; his children, Ashley Cheramy (Jared Staudenmeyer) and Amos Odegard (Wendy Christensen); grandchildren, Braiden, Carson, Landon, Ariana, Ali and Taylor; siblings, Connie (David) Lowrey, Doug (Diana) Odegard, Jeff Odegard and Luann (Jeff) Tober; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dickie; and sisters, Dolores and Sharon.