Odegard, Ronald "Ronnie"

MADISON - Ronald "Ronnie" Odegard, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 29, 1955, in Dodgeville, the son of Lester and LaVon (Rickli) Odegard. Ronald married Betts MacLeod on May 6, 1978, at Oregon Methodist Church. Ronnie and Betts were married for 42 years and enjoyed spending time with each other and family.
Ronnie worked as a commercial roofer for Pioneer Roofing for over 20 years; he was very dedicated and a very hardworking employee. He was a member of Wisconsin Masons Labor Temple Local No. 13. Ronnie’s passion was racing late model stock cars at Madison International Speedway where he could be found on Friday and Saturday nights. He raced for 20 plus years with car No. 33. He loved watching NASCAR and was a very big fan of Matt Kennseth. Ronnie was also an avid Badgers and Packers fan. Most of all, Ronnie was very dedicated and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Betts; his children, Ashley Cheramy (Jared Staudenmeyer) and Amos Odegard (Wendy Christensen); grandchildren, Braiden, Carson, Landon, Ariana, Ali and Taylor; siblings, Connie (David) Lowrey, Doug (Diana) Odegard, Jeff Odegard and Luann (Jeff) Tober; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dickie; and sisters, Dolores and Sharon.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of the service. A celebration luncheon will follow the service.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Brady Liddle for letting Ronnie live out his passion for racing, and to John Beottcher of Pioneer Roofing for his support and dedication to Ronnie. They would also like to thank all the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare and Meriter Hospital for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com."
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
Service information
12:00PM
1150 Park Street
Oregon, WI 53575
9:00AM-12:00PM
1150 Park Street
Oregon, WI 53575