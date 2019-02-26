MCFARLAND - Lawrence E. Odegaard, age 79, of McFarland, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Oct. 11, 1939, in Madison, the son of Clifford and Grace Odegaard. Larry graduated from Madison East High School and UW-Madison, where he was a catcher for the UW baseball team. He married Beverly Eggerichs on April 12, 1969, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Madison.
Larry worked at Provident Savings and Loan and WHEDA, retiring in 2005. His faith was important to him as he was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Larry enjoyed traveling, watching the Badgers and Packers, and making beer with his son-in-law. He also enjoyed attending events at the Overture Center, playing cards, telling stories, but most important was spending time with his friends and family and having a spot on his lap for his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife, Beverly Anne Odegaard; children, Eric Odegaard, Amy (Kent) Nimocks, and Brian (Karen) Odegaard; grandchildren, Grace and Claire Odegaard, Abby and Ella Nimocks, and Leo, Eli, and Joseph Odegaard; and sister, Nancy (Ron) Westrum. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Grace Odegaard; and brother, Norman Odegaard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding. Private burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A Rosary Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. followed by a visitation until 6 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.