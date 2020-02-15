Odani, Mary Monica

MADISON, WIS. / LOMITA, CALIF.—Mary Monica Odani (née Farrey), 72, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 13, 2019. She is survived by Robin (Frank) Guiffreda, Gillian (Jay) Hart, and Nick Odani. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Gavin, Kahlan, and Micah.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Mary Monica was the oldest of Ray and Monica Farrey’s seven children. After spending the majority of her childhood in Baraboo, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the tumultuous 60’s. She studied Political Science, History, Foreign Economics, and Hebrew, but actually earned her BA in Foreign Relations. She graduated in 1969 and like the true pioneer woman she was, ventured West for a new life in Southern California.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upon her move to Los Angeles, Monica met and married Allan Odani, raising her family in the South Bay. After being a stay-at-home mom for 20 years, she reentered the workforce and spent a number of years with Keenan & Associates in the Property & Liability division. She found her calling in her 50’s and went back to college at California State University, Long Beach, to earn her Social Science teaching credential. Working at Bais Yaakov, Torrance Unified School District, and Banning High School, she was able to share her seemingly endless knowledge and enrich the lives of those around her.